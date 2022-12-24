Local residents celebrate Hanukkah CommunityVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - December 24, 2022 0 4 1 of 8 A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue A scene from the Dec. 18 menorah lighting at Village Chabad. Photo by Gail DeClue Approximately 200 people celebrated the first night of Hanukkah at Village Chabad in East Setauket. When addressing the attendees, Rabbi Motti Grossbaum talked about the inspiring message of the holiday where even one flame of light can dispel an immense amount of darkness. “Just like on the menorah itself, every day we must increase on the good we did yesterday and ultimately good will always prevail,” he said. Setauket Fire Department volunteers were on hand to help with the lighting. Attendees enjoyed a Chocolate Coin “Gelt Drop,” when 2,000 coins were tossed from the top of an extended fire truck bucket up in the air. There were also traditional jelly donuts, hot latkes and hot cocoa for all. Jester Jim performed a juggling show under the Menorah’s glow to conclude the program. The rabbi invited everyone in attendance to help break a record on the night of Saturday, Dec. 24, for 1,000 Jewish homes in Suffolk and Nassau counties to light menorahs simultaneously on Zoom from the comfort of their own homes. To register, visit Menorah1000.com. Photos by Gail DeClue