Custom Built Colonial In Smithtown!

This traditional home has 6 bedrooms and 6 full baths, an oversize master bedroom an expansive master bath, and central vacuum. The eating area has enough space to seat 14 people, the stunning family room has a raised hearth, and the spacious formal living room has a fireplace. The elegant formal dining room has pocket doors, front and back staircase. There is a full basement with storage and playroom.

This home includes a beautiful tennis court and a stunning gunite pool. The property sits on 1.2 acres of land with an attached garage. There are 2 fireplaces, and the home has oil hot water heating.

$999,000