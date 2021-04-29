Curtains up! Port Jefferson’s Theatre Three to reopen in July

After going dark over a year ago, Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will reopen on July 9. The announcement was made in a press release on April 22.

The summer line-up will kick-off with two performances of The L.I. Comedy Festival: Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, at 8 p.m. Featuring stand-up comedians from the New York City and Long Island comedy scene, The L.I. Comedy Festival is the hottest place for comedy. All tickets are $35.

The Mainstage will open with the world’s longest-running musical: The Fantasticks. A boy, a girl, two fathers, and a wall … Here is a timeless tale of love and loss, of growth and acceptance. Featuring a score blending musical theatre and jazz, the show is a heartfelt celebration of moonlight and magic. The Fantasticks will run July 16 through August 15. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 adults, $20 children ages 5 to 12, $28 seniors and students.

Children’s Theatre will return on July 10 with a perennial favorite, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit — an original musical based on the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and their friends come to life in this Theatre Three tradition. The show runs on Saturdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 14. All seats are $10.

*Tickets for all above shows go on sale Tuesday, May 4th.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will follow all CDC and New York State safety protocols. Seating for summer events will be assigned based on updated CDC and New York State guidelines. Patrons must wear face covers while inside the theater.

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (631) 928-9100.

or visit www.theatrethree.com.