CSHL to host ‘Human Nature’ discussion

Join Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory for an online live panel Q&A discussion via Zoom about the documentary film, “Human Nature, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Moderated by Elliot Kirschner, panelists Jennifer Doudna, Alta Charo, Elliot Kirschner, and Zachary Lippman will discuss the story of CRISPR genome engineering as the biggest tech revolution of the 21st Century with far-reaching implications for science, ethics, and all of humanity. Visit www.cshl.edu for link. Call 516-367-8800 for more info.