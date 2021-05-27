Crime Stoppers search for man wanted for 2020 PJV criminal mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section

officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly vandalized a car

in Port Jefferson Village last year.

A man slashed two tires on a 2014 white Acura parked on Mariners Way on December 2,

2020 at approximately 10 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.