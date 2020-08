This spacious contemporary on a quiet cul-de-sac features 2 fireplaces, stove on a hearth, wood floors, Andersen windows, decks all around, and privacy galore. Secret gardens and lawn out back are overlooked by 2 levels of decks. The home is close to Port Jefferson Village waterfront area with beautiful marina, views, and dining. Waterfront Harbor Hills Country Club and golf course are 2 minutes away.

$624,990