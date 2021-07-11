Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich hosts town hall meeting with Boy Scout Troop 229

On June 29, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich welcomed Boy Scout Troop 229 from Selden to Town Hall. The group met in the Town Council conference room where Kornreich answered questions about town government and discussed his role on the town board.

The discussion included concerns from the Boy Scouts regarding recycling, homelessness, littering, park stewardship, clean energy and infrastructure. Kornreich also presented each Boy Scout with a Certificate of Congratulations for achieving their “Citizenship in the Community” merit badge.

“I enjoyed hearing about issues important to the Scouts from Troop 229,” Kornreich said. “It was really thought-provoking to see the world through their eyes and understand their specific community-based concerns.”

He added that the experience was “heartening.”

“I’m optimistic that the leaders of tomorrow will step up to help our township reach new heights.”