Coram man found guilty of sexually abusing a child Police & Fire by Press Release - December 14, 2022 0 38 Paris Fyall Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Dec. 14 that a Coram man, Paris Fyall, was found guilty of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. “This defendant was already both a registered sex offender based upon a prior sex crime against a child and on parole for a violent robbery conviction when he once again decided to victimize a child,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I am thankful for the jury’s decision as it will provide something that our broken parole system is clearly incapable of providing – a small measure of justice for the victim and protection for the rest of the community from further crimes of this defendant.” According to court filings, Fyall, 37, sexually abused the victim repeatedly for over a period of four-and-a-half months, while the victim was between the ages of 10 and 11. The abuse took place while the victim’s mother was at work and while her sister was out of the room. Fyall, who is already a Level 3 Sex Offender stemming from a 2004 conviction for Attempted Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, was out on parole at the time of this crime following a 2010 conviction for Robbery in the First Degree. 2 Fyall was required to wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his parole. Prosecutors and police were able to gather evidence which showed him at the location of the sexual abuse while the victim’s mother was at work. Fyall was found guilty today after a jury trial that lasted two weeks. He is due back in court on January 20, 2023 for sentencing. As a result of Fyall’s prior convictions, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. ### Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.