Coram man arrested for fatally stabbing housemate

This press release has been updated to add the victim’s name.

Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man on July 19 for allegedly stabbing a man inside of their shared residence early this morning.

Anthony Smith allegedly stabbed an adult male acquaintance inside his residence on Carr Lane following an altercation at approximately 4:55 a.m. The victim, Jon Hall, 55, also lived at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith, 64, was arrested and charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 20.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.