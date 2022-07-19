Smithtown woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on July 19 for Leandra’s Law for driving while impaired by drugs following a car crash in Commack.

Kristine Mazza was driving a 2005 Hyundai southbound on Harned Road, near Cutchogue Lane, when she rear-ended another vehicle at approximately 9:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that Mazza was under the influence of drugs. Her 4-year-old daughter was unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle.

Mazza, 33, of Smithtown, was transported to St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown, and later transported to the Fourth Precinct where she was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs, Criminal Content 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Her daughter was released to a family member.

Mazza will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.