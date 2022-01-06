Cops: Debit card stolen from car in Terryville Police & FirePort Times Record by Press Release - January 6, 2022 0 7 Suffolk County police car. File photo Wanted for Terryville Grand Larceny Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used a stolen debit card at a store in Coram in December. The debit card was reported stolen out of a 2019 Ford parked outside of a Newport Drive in Terryville residence on December 10 at 2 p.m. The same day, a man allegedly used the card to purchase several gift cards from Home Depot, located at 346 Middle Country Road in Coram. The merchandise was valued at approximately $390. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.