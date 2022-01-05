Huntington Historical Society to host virtual Lunch & Learn Jan. 13 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHistoryTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - January 5, 2022 0 6 The Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series on Thursday, Jan. 13 with a virtual lecture by Ron Seifried, Chairman of Trustees of the Jephtha Masonic Lodge in Huntington, who will discuss his book, Long Island Freemasons, at noon. The first Masonic lodge in what is today Nassau and Suffolk Counties was constituted in 1793. For over 200 years, more than 70 lodges were founded and flourished in various locations from Amagansett to Great Neck. For the first time, some of the secrets of the Masonic fraternity are revealed in this book. Recovered from dusty lodge attics and closets, this selection of long-forgotten photographs and artifacts gives the readers a brief glimpse of what was taking place behind the closed doors of their local lodge. Long Island was the Masonic home of Theodore Roosevelt of Oyster Bay and, 30 years later, was honored by a visit to the Huntington Masonic lodge by his fifth cousin and fellow Mason Franklin D. Roosevelt. Masons continue to support the community through charitable endeavors, including the Masonic Medical Research Institute, Masonic Safety Identification Programs, Shriners Hospitals, and many more. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Suggested donation is $10. Your donations will help us continue to preserve and share the history of Huntington! To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045 Ext. 401.