The Ward Melville boys volleyball team fought back in the second set Oct. 14 having to win by two, edging Connetquot, 27-25, but they lost the next two to drop the match, 3-1, at home.

The Patriots fell 25-21, 25-27, 25-23 and 25-17 in the Division I contest. The loss drops the Patriots to 5-5 with four games remaining before post season play.

Ward Melville retake the court Oct. 19 when they host Commack with a 4:30 p.m. start.