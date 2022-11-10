Commack School District releases statement on district’s cyberattack

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Commack School District experienced a network outage, according to a press release from the district.

It was determined by the district’s network engineers that this service disruption is a result of a ransomware virus.

“At this time, we have contacted federal, state and local authorities, including Homeland Security, and we are working closely with our cyber Insurance carrier.,” the statement read. “Ransomware such as this is a criminal act, and an investigation is currently underway. There is no evidence at this time that any student or staff information has been accessed.”

The district will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and its team to resolve the issue.