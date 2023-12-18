Cold Spring Harbor school custodian arrested for making a threat of mass harm

Suffolk County Police arrested a school custodian on Dec. 13 for allegedly making a threat of mass harm against the school district.

Jimmy Martin, a custodian at the Cold Spring Harbor School District, applied for a promotion at work last week. When he was informed that he did not get the promotion, he allegedly made a threat of mass harm against the school district while speaking to co-workers on December 8 and again on December 11. A school administrator was informed of the threats yesterday afternoon, and contacted police at 5:17 p.m.

Following an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Martin, 57, was arrested at his home in Huntington at 10:44 p.m. He was charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm.