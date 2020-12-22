‘Clueless’ returns to local theaters

As if! In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Clueless heads to the big screen Sunday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Dec. 28. It’s not easy being the most popular and glamorous girl at Beverly Hills High. Especially when you’re the envy of scheming Betties, persistent Barneys, and teachers who go postal when you turn your homework in late!

Yet somehow 15-year-old Cher (Alicia Silverstone, above) keeps it all together, even finding time for extracurricular projects like finding a love match for her debate class teacher, and giving a dowdy friend a fashion makeover. But Cher’s tidy world starts to unravel with the sudden appearance of two total Baldwins, and Cher’s square but cute “ex-stepbrother” (Paul Rudd). Now Cher is about to learn that when it comes to love, she’s …well, Clueless.

This special anniversary event includes a bonus featurette about the extraordinary dialogue in the film. Rated PG-13.

Participating local cinemas include AMC Stony Brook 17 in Stony Brook, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville. For movie times and to order tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.