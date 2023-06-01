Home Arts & Entertainment Civil War Encampment draws a crowd at Smithtown Historical Society
Civil War Encampment draws a crowd at Smithtown Historical Society
A HISTORY LESSON
The Smithtown Historical Society hosted a Civil War Encampment on Saturday, May 27. The well-attended event featured battle demonstrations, North and South camp life and infantry drills, music and dancing at the Frank Brush Barn, field hospital demonstrations and tours of the Epenetus Smith Tavern and Arthur Farmhouse
