Cinema Arts Centre to host virtual movie trivia night Jan. 3 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsMovie Review by Press Release - January 2, 2022 0 6 Do you know a lot about movies? Then join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for Movie Trivia Night: At Home Edition on Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. hosted by Daniel French. Tickets are $10, $7 members. To sign up, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org. How do I play? It’s simple! When you purchase your ticket, you will provide a valid email address for admission. This email address will receive a Zoom meeting code and password. What do I need to play? You will need two electronic devices – preferably a computer/laptop/iPad and a smartphone. We will use the computer to stream the trivia over Zoom and we will use the smart phone to answer the questions (using the program AHASlides). This will be explained in more details when we get going, but for now, please know that you will need two devices to play. Who can I play with? Your ticket of $10 ($7 Members) gets your team access to Trivia. Your team will consist of whomever you are physically with right now. We will not be able to combine efforts with people you are not physically with. If you would want to play against the people you are with, that’s allowed as well. What do I get if I win? Well, we’re all winners when we play trivia and now you get to support the Cinema Arts Centre that you know and love. But in a more real way, the winning team will get up to four (4) CAC Gift Cards (1 Per Team Member) and bragging rights! Is this anything like the monthly trivia? Yes and no. Yes in that it is trivia hosted by Daniel French. No in that it will be structured a bit differently and will not have any other links to the monthly trivia (no sneak peeks, tournament of champions, etc.). For any questions please email Daniel French at [email protected] Sign up here.