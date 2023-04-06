Cinema Arts Centre continues its Cinema for Kids series for the spring

A hit since its reopening in 2022, the Cinema Arts Centre’s Cinema for Kids series has continued to draw crowds for its weekly screenings of beloved family films. These affordable showings have been a hit, with recent screenings of family classics such as The Goonies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The NeverEnding Story, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory drawing crowds exceeding 100 people.

This Spring, Cinema for Kids will feature screenings of treasured classics such as The Princess Bride, Steven Spielberg’s E.T., The Muppets Take Manhattan, Lilo & Stitch, Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Mighty Ducks. The Cinema will also screen Disney’s The Lion King for Father’s Day, and Disney’s Brave for Mother’s Day.

With its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre hopes to expose a new generation of movie-goers to some of the great animated and family films that were beloved by previous generations and to provide parents with the opportunity to see some of their favorite films back in theaters with their kids. Attendees are encouraged to share suggestions of films they want to see screened.



Upcoming Screenings:

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Sunday, April 9th at 12PM

An American Tail (1986)

Sunday, April 16th at 12PM

Shrek (2001)

Sunday, April 23rd at 12PM

The Princess Bride (1987)

Sunday, April 30th at 12PM

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Sunday, May 7th at 12PM

Brave (2012)

Mother’s Day Screening!

Sunday, May 14th at 12PM

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Sunday, May 21st at 12PM

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Sunday, May 28th at 12PM

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Sunday, June 4th at 12PM

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Sunday, June 11th at 12PM

The Lion King (1994)

Sunday, June 18th at 12PM

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Sunday, June 25th at 12PM

Location:

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Fees:

$12 Public | $7 Cinema Arts Centre Members | $5 for Kids 12 and Under

The Cinema Arts Centre is located at 423 Park Avenue in Huntington. To purchase tickets, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org