Port Jeff Chamber welcomes new member, Long Island Sinus Institute

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) held a ribbon cutting welcoming new chamber member Long Island Sinus Institute on March 30.

Located at 640 Belle Terre Rd. Bldg. C, Port Jefferson, the staff of ENT specialists offers complete, personal care plans to treat symptoms due to a variety of ear, nose and throat-related conditions including balloon sinuplasty (balloon sinus dilation) for recurrent sinus infections along with nasal allergies, nasal obstruction, nasal polyps, nosebleeds, recurrent sore throats, diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, upper airway obstruction and snoring.

“The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomes Dr. Nahum Archin and Dr. Salim Matar and staff to the chamber! Their specialized medical expertise with the latest techniques in balloon sinuplasty surgery will provide needed services to our community. The Chamber wishes them well and much success,” said Barbara Ransome, Director of Operations at the PJCC. For more information, call 631-928-7750 or visit www.longislandsinusinstitute.com.