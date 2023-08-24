Child found unresponsive in East Moriches pool

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating an incident in which a child was

found unresponsive in a pool by his mother at a residence on Woodcrest Drive in East Moriches on Aug. 23.

Wendy Hammil, 44, found her son Mason Hammil, 5, in the pool unresponsive at their residence on Woodcrest Drive at approximately 4:35 p.m. CPR was performed on Mason Hammil until first responders arrived, before they took over. Mason Hammil was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, before being transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.