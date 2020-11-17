Charming Home In Port Jeff Village!

Charm spills out from every corner of this sweetly updated and perfectly maintained Village Oldie.

This 3 bedroom home has been converted to 2 bedrooms with the smallest 3rd bedroom built into

a beautiful walk-in dressing room/closet. It has a large, totally updated Eat-In-Kitchen with concrete overlay countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting. a cozy and bright sunroom, a finished basement with stone walls, heat, and outside entrance. Outdoors offers a bluestone patio, fenced yard, oversized 2 car garage and in-ground sprinklers. Port Jefferson amenities: tennis, golf and town beaches.

Offered at $499,000.