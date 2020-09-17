Charming Custom Ranch in Setauket!

This custom Yablonski ranch is located in desirable Strong’s Neck, with a slate entry foyer, formal living room with fireplace, and built-ins. The formal dining room and large country-style eat-in kitchen open to a spacious family room. There are 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom suite, a recent architectural roof with a huge expandable attic, hardwood floors throughout, and a large unfinished basement. The home is situated on a level 1/2 acre with a private backyard, and private beach access is just a few doors down.

$599,000