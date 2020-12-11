Challenger Unseats Incumbent in Wading River Fire District Commissioner Race

In one of the only contested fire commissioner races in the local area, a past commissioner managed to unseat an incumbent in Wading River by a margin of 25 votes after ballots were counted Dec. 8.

Tim Devany, a 23-year Wading River resident and past commissioner of the Wading River Fire District, gained 197 votes to his opponent, 15-year incumbent and lifelong Wading River resident Jim Meier’s 172.

District Manager Gregory Michalakopoulos said there were two additional write-in votes.

The seat is for a five-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021, and ending Dec. 31, 2025.

