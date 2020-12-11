Challenger Unseats Incumbent in Wading River Fire District Commissioner Race

The Wading River Fire Department building on North Country Road. Photo by Kyle Barr

In one of the only contested fire commissioner races in the local area, a past commissioner managed to unseat an incumbent in Wading River by a margin of 25 votes after ballots were counted Dec. 8.

Tim Deveny was elected to the Wading River board of fire commissioners Dec. 8. Photo from Deveny

Tim Devany, a 23-year Wading River resident and past commissioner of the Wading River Fire District, gained 197 votes to his opponent, 15-year incumbent and lifelong Wading River resident Jim Meier’s 172. 

District Manager Gregory Michalakopoulos said there were two additional write-in votes.

The seat is for a five-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021, and ending Dec. 31, 2025. 

