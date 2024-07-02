Central Islip teenager critically injured in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that critically

injured a teenager in Central Islip on July 1.

Jason Acosta was driving a 2010 Honda Civic northbound on Lowell Avenue, between Satinwood and East Sycamore Streets, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, went off the roadway, and struck a utility pole at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Acosta, 17, of Central Islip, was airlifted via police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.