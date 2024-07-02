Police seek man who used counterfeit money in Shirley

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Shirley business in June.

A man allegedly attempted to use a counterfeit $100 dollar bill to purchase assorted merchandise at Walgreens, located at 863 Montauk Highway, on June 6 at 11:07 a.m. The man is believed to be between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs between 185 to 200 pounds and fled the scene on foot before the transaction could be completed.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.