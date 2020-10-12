Centereach Man Seriously Injured in Hit and Run

Suffolk County Police reported a Centereach man was seriously injured Sunday night in the parking lot of a local bar.

Police said Gary Harnig, 48 of Centereach, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub, located at 2582 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a vehicle at around 10 p.m, Oct. 11. Harnig was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The motor vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, fled the scene southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard, according to police.. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the 4th Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain confidential.