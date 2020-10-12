St. James Woman Dies Following Apparent Medical Incident and Crash

Suffolk County Police 5th Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a St. James woman who likely suffered a medical emergency while driving Oct. 11.

Nancy Prete was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier westbound on Montauk Highway at the intersection of North Prospect Avenue when she suffered an apparent medical emergency and veered off the road, striking a utility pole at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to police.

Prete, 76, was transported via ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the 5th Squad at 631-854-8552.