Celtic Apothecary opens in Port Jefferson

A Celtic-themed boutique opened in Port Jefferson on March 15. Located at 128 Main Street in the former Thomas Kinkade Gallery spot, Celtic Apothecary will sell hand poured soy organic candles, body products for women and men, home goods, natural cleaners and farmers markets favorites. Products can also be ordered online. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.celticapothecary.com.