Caught on video: Wallet stolen from Huntington Station restaurant

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a wallet from a Huntington Station restaurant in August.

A man allegedly stole a wallet containing credit cards from another patron at The Bryant, located at 100 Walt Whitman Road, on August 23 at approximately 8:05 p.m.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv

Click on Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny 23C0557133

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.