Catholic Health opens Root & Sprig Restaurant in Smithtown

Catholic Health celebrated the grand opening of its second Root & Sprig location at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 12.

The event was attended by Mary Ellen McCrossen, Community Relations Manager, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital; Thomas McLaughlin, Senior Advisor for Senator Mario Mattera; John Kennedy, Suffolk County Comptroller; Leslie Kennedy, Suffolk County Legislator; Declan Doyle, President, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital; and Gary Havican, Executive Vice President and COO, Catholic Health, among others.

A fast-casual concept restaurant, Root & Sprig brings creative healthy food and beverage options to hospital employees and visitors. Catholic Health opened the first Root & Sprig at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center® in Roslyn in June 2023 and plans to open more in other Catholic Health hospitals later this year.

“We are always looking for ways to promote healthy food choices for our patients, employees and visitors,” said St. Catherine of Siena Hospital President Declan Doyle. “Located in the hospital’s lobby, all will have easy access to healthy and delicious food.”

Root & Sprig was developed and founded by Tom Colicchio, host of Bravo’s Top Chef, and HHP, a healthcare amenities company with the mission to deliver bold flavors and friendly service to patients, visitors and employees in healthcare facilities nationwide, while calling attention to the crucial role that food plays in health. Menu items reflect healthy dietary selections and feature sandwiches, salads, soups and breakfast items that include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

According to a press release, Catholic Health is working with HHP to curate and host high-quality food retailers such as Root & Sprig, who provide healthy, fresh, and nutritious food, and who are dedicated to bringing a true sense of hospitality to health care. Catholic Health is focused on ensuring that patients have access to healthy food options as poor diets are associated with a higher probability of diabetes, stroke, hypertension, obesity, cancer, asthma, arthritis, and kidney disease. In addition, campaigns have been implemented to address food insecurity in the communities Catholic Health serves and beyond.