King Kullen and Wild By Nature raise $22k for Long Island Cares

King Kullen and Wild by Nature recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting their annual in-store “Check Out Hunger” campaign, raising $22,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has served Long Island’s food insecure population since 1980.

Tracey Cullen, King Kullen Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Initiatives and the great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael Cullen, observed that King Kullen and its customers have a long history of supporting Long Island Cares.

“Since 1997, the ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign has played a significant role in helping Long Island Cares advance its mission to provide food where and when it’s needed,” said Cullen, who serves on the Long Island Cares board of directors. “As always, we thank our customers for contributing to the ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign and our food drives.”

King Kullen was the first supermarket chain to participate in the annual “Check Out Hunger” campaign, a unique partnership between Long Island Cares and the shopping community in which customers can make a donation with a coupon when checking out at the supermarket register. One hundred percent of all donations go to Long Island Cares.

“King Kullen and Wild by Nature have made a meaningful difference in the fight against hunger,” observed Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Paule T. Pachter. “Their customers continue to generously support our mission and we are forever grateful for their support all these years.”