Carnival heads to Heritage Park in Mount Sinai from Oct. 1 to 3

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai celebrates fall with its Fall into Fun Carnival on Oct. 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. (fireworks), Oct. 2 from noon to 11 p.m. and Oct. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and food in a beautiful park. Free admission and parking. Order tickets for rides at www.newtonshows.com. For more information, call 631-509-0882.