Car show raises $25K for vets and first responders

Paws of War and the Fabulous 50s and 60s Nostalgia Car Club hosted a car show on Sunday, May 21, at Nesconset Plaza.

The organizations raised $25,000 to support local veterans and first responders in the Long Island community. The car show included vintage, classic and custom cars, live music, hot food, 50/50 raffles and more.

The proceeds from the event will help Paws of War provide injured veterans and first responders with a companion dog that will be trained to become a service dog through the organization’s service dog training classes.