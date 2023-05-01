Camping trailer stolen from Hauppauge residence

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole a camping trailer from Hauppauge last July.

The owner of a 2019 Coleman House Coach reported it stolen on February 18 and said it was last seen at a Hoffman Lane home on July 26, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m. The camper, which is 28 feet long, is valued at approximately $25,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.