Calverton teen reported missing
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Calverton teen
who was reported missing on March 27.
Andrea Alejandra Espana was last seen leaving her residence on Hill Rise on March 27 at approximately 6 p.m. She was reported missing by family at 11:22 p.m.
Espana, 14, is a white, Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 127 pounds. She has long
black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt,
and white Crocs shoes.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Espana’s location to contact the Seventh Squad at
631-852-8752 or call 911.