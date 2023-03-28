Calverton teen reported missing

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Calverton teen

who was reported missing on March 27.

Andrea Alejandra Espana was last seen leaving her residence on Hill Rise on March 27 at approximately 6 p.m. She was reported missing by family at 11:22 p.m.

Espana, 14, is a white, Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 127 pounds. She has long

black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt,

and white Crocs shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Espana’s location to contact the Seventh Squad at

631-852-8752 or call 911.