Newfield High School students inducted to Art Honor Society

Newfield High School held an induction ceremony for 18 new members of its National Art Honor Society. The purpose of this organization at Newfield High School is to inspire and recognize students who have shown outstanding ability in art and support students’ creative abilities and talents.

The Art Honor Society advised by Sal Berretta, besides supporting its membership, looks to promote the love of the arts in the greater Newfield High School student body.

“Our goal is to foster excellence and a dedicated spirit among our Art Honor Society members as well as bringing awareness of art to our community, our high school and other areas of the school curriculum,” said Scott Graviano, principal of Newfield High School. “Welcome to our new inductees, and we are confident our existing members will give them support and resources to thrive.”

During the ceremony, guest speaker Shay Steuart, a senior at SUNY New Paltz majoring in Art Education and Art History and minoring in Evolutionary Studies and Social Justice Educational Studies, spoke to the Art Honor Society members.

She is a visual artist, primarily working in acrylic and oil paint and just finished her student teaching at New Lane Elementary School. She will begin student teaching at Newfield High School.

New inductees include the following:

Shariq Ahmad

Tahsina Akbar

Anjali Alexis

Mya Barry

Faith Burns

Devi Das

Vicky Das

Abigail Daniels

Phenisha Dulnuun

James Keenan

Payton Martin

Jessica Mcllree

Amtul Naqvi

Daiana Ramirez

Samantha Sayers

Caralena Schwartz

Ella Sharrock

Isabella Warner

