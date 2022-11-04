Business News: REI store heading to Huntington

REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road.

The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

“We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”

The new store will be the fourth location in New York and seventh in the Tri-State region.

“REI is a terrific addition to our evolving line-up at Huntington Shopping Center and brings us closer to our vision of providing a dynamic mix of essential resources to the community as part of our center-wide redevelopment,” said Chris Fleming, vice president at Federal Realty. “Their brand and customer appeal aligns well with the tenants we’ll continue to unveil.”