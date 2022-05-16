Brookhaven Town collects pet food and supplies for Long Island Cares

Brookhaven Town collected 360 lbs. of pet food and supplies during the Long Island Cares 11th annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge. This drive focused on collecting and providing food for the family members most vulnerable to hunger – our pets. This year, the Town accepted donations at seven drop off locations from March 21 through April 22. Donated items included canned dog and cat food, five to ten-pound bags of dry food, treats and various pet care supplies including litter boxes, food bowls, pet carriers, pet toys and more.

Pictured from left are Councilman Michael Loguercio; Councilman Neil Foley; Councilman Kevin LaValle; Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank Food Drive Manager, Billy Gonyou; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and Supervisor Ed Romaine.