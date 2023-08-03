Bounce The Salon by Bridal Rush celebrates 10th anniversary in Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson Mayor Lauren Sheprow, members of the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, staff members and friends joined owners Jessica and Peter Ciofrone in celebrating the 10th anniversary and expansion of ‘Bounce The Salon by Bridal Rush’ on July 20. Located at 148 Mariners Way in the heart of the Village, the salon offers hair and makeup for all formal occasions with a specialty in bridal events with on-location, destination and in studio appointments. For more information, call 631-331-7221 or visit www.bridalrush.com.