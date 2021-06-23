Bicycle & Helmet Safety Day in PJS a success

1 of 13

YES! Everyone gets a new helmet at the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car!

The Social Brain, a nonprofit in Port Jefferson Station whose business is providing social activities for brain injury survivors, held a Bicycle & Helmet Safety Day on Saturday, June 19. The volunteer board and families of both the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and The Social Brain outfitted over 75 individuals, young and old, with new helmets and inspected bicycles for safety.

The event, which was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was filmed by a local documentarian, who interviewed brain injury survivors, and captured a visit by Suffolk Legislator Kara Hahn.

Photos by Joan Nickeson