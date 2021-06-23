Smithtown reopens Senior Center for residents 

The Town of Smithtown Senior Center has announced the full reopening of the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. In person programming began last month, with the partial reopening focused on center clubs and activities. Rigorous cleaning and safety precautions were also implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of the membership. The Senior Center will begin full scale operations, including meal services, on Monday, June 28.

“It is an honor to officially welcome back our residents to the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. This could not be possible without Laura Greif, and the dedicated, compassionate team at the Senior Center… Registration is on the rise, with 22 new members signed up just this week. People are eager to safely socialize and gather again. I am truly grateful for this day and look forward to seeing many smiling faces enjoying all the center has to offer,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

A welcome back Karaoke party is scheduled for June 30. Additionally, the annual July 4th celebration is set for Friday, July 2. Senior Center Program favorites including Zumba, quilting, gardening and strength training are all featured on the monthly calendar. Clubs have also begun to conduct their bi-weekly meetings. The Senior Center staff is currently in the process of planning outings and trips for the membership to take advantage of. Coffee & bagels and Lunch services will be offered effective June 28th. The pool room is currently open.

In March of 2020, the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center was required, under New York State Executive Order, to close its doors to the public, at the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Supervisor Wehrheim worked closely with Senior Center Director Laura Greif and her team to arrange for weekly meal delivery for those residents who relied on the meal programs. Under Greif’s leadership, the Senior Center staff worked diligently to set up a number of services and programs to assist the most vulnerable of Smithtown’s population as each resident was forced to shelter in place.

Harris Friedman and the Transportation Unit worked to drive senior residents to grocery stores, and doctor appointments/wellbeing visits. Patty Bornhoft maintained the edible garden last summer, and delivered the weekly harvest of vegetables, fruit and herbs to the Garden Club members. In addition to checking in on the membership, regularly, Victoria Rice made over 400 face masks for distribution. Home Repair crews focused on facilitating outdoor projects, and minor exterior home maintenance.

Senior Center Director Laura Greif began daily ZOOM meetings to connect with the membership on a more personal basis. Then in January of 2021, a massive coordinated effort between the Supervisor’s Office, NY State, St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center and the Senior Center began in order to arrange vaccine appointments for Senior Citizens in the Community. In Spring, the Town of Smithtown conducted two vaccine sites; in Kings Park and at the Senior Center in Smithtown, successfully vaccinating close to 600 residents.

Eugene Cannataro Senior Center hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm through July 1st. Summer Hours (July 1st – August 31) are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Eugene Cannataro Senior Center is located at 420 Middle Country Road in Smithtown.