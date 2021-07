Volunteers are always needed at Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach. Help with planting, weeding, harvesting, working in the greenhouse, property maintenance and more. Volunteer hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (hours subject to change) and Sunday by appointment. For more information, call 631-774-1556 or visit www.hobbsfarm.info.