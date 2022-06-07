Berland announces run for state Senate

Democrat and former Suffolk County Legislator and Town of Huntington Councilwoman Susan Berland announced earlier this week that she would be running for the New York Senate’s 2nd district

“I received an outpouring of requests from members of the community to enter the race, and I have answered the call,” she said in a statement. “Having served the people of the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County for the last 20 years, I can’t sit on the sidelines while our rights are threatened on every front. I hope to serve the residents of the 2nd Senatorial District by being their zealous advocate in Albany, ensuring that they have the resources they need to live their best lives, the work opportunities they need to support their families and the environment they need to raise safe and healthy families.”

State Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) announced on May 27 that he would not be seeking reelection following a recent redistricting process, according to a press release.

Berland said she will work for reasonable and meaningful gun safety measures, quality health care for everyone and “that no woman is denied the right to make her own health care decisions and that no member of the LGBTQIA+ community is marginalized.”

“We must protect the right to vote and ensure that every voter has unfettered access to the polls,” she added. “We must combat hate crimes. We need to protect our environment, fight climate change, help our small businesses thrive and bring resources to our local community. I pledge to work tirelessly and effectively to accomplish these goals.”

Berland received support from Gaughran.

“Susan Berland will make sure that Huntington and Smithtown continue to receive record school funding from New York State,” Gaughran said in a statement. “She will protect our families by fighting for reasonable gun safety measures and she will be a champion to protect the reproductive rights of all women. We must elect her to the New York State Senate.”

Berland will be running against state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James) in November.