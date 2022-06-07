Smithtown Animal Shelter partners with SCPD in the first ‘Adopt with a Cop’ initiative

The Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter partnered with the Suffolk County Police in the first Adopt with a Cop initiative, a new program where local law enforcement interact with rescue animals to help find deserving pets fur-ever homes. The Adopt with a Cop program is designed to promote shelter adoptions utilizing the Suffolk County Police Department’s vast social media fanbase. On Wednesday, May 25th, Sixth Precinct Police Officer Angelica Nebel reunited with familiar furry friends, met some new ones and had a few laughs with her very proud former colleagues. Officer Angelica Nebel worked for the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a kennel attendant just prior to enrolling in the police academy.

“This is an excellent program and I could not be happier that the SCPD chose our Smithtown Animal Shelter as their first Adopt with a Cop location. Between Instagram and Facebook, the SCPD boasts over 150,000 followers. Sharing our rescue pups, cats and rooster with this fanbase is critical in expanding the reach and possibly finding the perfect home for some of the most incredible creatures you will ever meet.” – Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo

SCPD 6th Precinct Officer Angelica Nebel got a chance to meet and play with brother and sister Samson and Delilah, who were dumped on the grounds of the Kings Park Psychiatric Center after their owner died. Together, with help from Suffolk County Police Department, the Smithtown Animal Shelter hopes to find them a forever home together. However, if the right situation presents itself, both pups may be adopted separately.

The Suffolk County Police Department highlighted an additional two dogs, two cats and a rooster as part of the adoption campaign.

Linx, a 2-3 year old well-mannered, housebroken German Shepherd, came to the shelter as a stray and requires a home with a strong alpha leader to meet his physical and mental stimulation needs.

The longest shelter resident Angel, who has spent almost half of her 8 years of life at the shelter, needs a home where she can be the only pet and with older human siblings.

Feline friends Chloe and Zendaya are two very special cats who are looking for families to care for them and their medical conditions, seizures and feline leukemia, respectively.

King James is a stunning black (hamburg) rooster who is new to the shelter. This dapper gentleman would love a home with some new friends.

To learn more about these and many other loving rescues up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, please visit TownOfSmithtownAnimalShelter.com or call 631-360-7575.