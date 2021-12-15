Bellone announces nomination for next Suffolk County police commissioner Police & FirePort Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - December 15, 2021 0 3 County Executive Steve Bellone, left, and his nominee for the next Suffolk police commissioner, Rodney Harrison. Screenshot from SCPD video At a press conference Dec. 14 in Hauppauge, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) named Rodney Harrison as his nominee for county police commissioner. Harrison is the outgoing New York Police Department chief of department. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Harrison is a 30-year veteran of the NYPD. His appointment will go before the county Legislature Dec. 21. Stuart Cameron has served as acting commissioner since former police commissioner, Geraldine Hart, stepped down in May.