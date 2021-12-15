Bellone announces nomination for next Suffolk County police commissioner

Bellone announces nomination for next Suffolk County police commissioner

by -
0 3
County Executive Steve Bellone, left, and his nominee for the next Suffolk police commissioner, Rodney Harrison. Screenshot from SCPD video

At a press conference Dec. 14 in Hauppauge, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) named Rodney Harrison as his nominee for county police commissioner. Harrison is the outgoing New York Police Department chief of department.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Harrison is a 30-year veteran of the NYPD. His appointment will go before the county Legislature Dec. 21.

Stuart Cameron has served as acting commissioner since former police commissioner, Geraldine Hart, stepped down in May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 4

0 25

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply