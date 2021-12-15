Residents take a holiday walk down the avenue in St. James EventsTimes of Smithtown by Rita J. Egan - December 15, 2021 0 32 1 of 5 Business owners kept their doors open late for the Lake Avenue Winter Walk. Photo by Patricia Busby Business owners kept their doors open late for the Lake Avenue Winter Walk. Photo by Erica Rinear Children say hello to Frosty at the Lake Avenue Winter Walk Business owners kept their doors open late for the Lake Avenue Winter Walk. Photo by Erica Rinear Carolers at the Lake Avenue Winter Walk. Photo by Erica Rinear On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11, a couple of hundred shoppers checked out the stores along Lake Avenue in St. James. The inaugural Lake Avenue Winter Walk was organized by Erica Rinear. The longtime St. James resident said she wanted to show support for local businesses that have suffered during the pandemic and through roadwork on the roadway. She added she was able to pull off the event thanks to the help of volunteers and the cooperation of the local businesses, many that stayed open later than usual for the walk that ran from 6 to 9 p.m. Besides shopping, attendees enjoyed raffles, musical performances, free hot cocoa and snacks, a giant Jenga game and more.