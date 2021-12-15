Ward Melville Patriots pummel T-Birds SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 15, 2021 0 4 1 of 19 Ward Melville senior forward Siena Hart scores for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Connetquot. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior forward Siena Hart rebounds for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Connetquot. Bill Landon Sophomore forward Paige Carroll battles under the board for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Connetquot. Bill Landon Sophomore forward Paige Carroll with a field goal for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Connetquot. Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Kyra Giannelli lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Kyra Giannelli looks for the rebound for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Julia Greek lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Julia Greek drains a three pointer for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Julia Greek drains a three pointer for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon 8th grader Jocelyn McCrain drives the lane for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Connetquot. Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Gianna Hogan scores for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Gianna Hogan drives the baseline for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Gianna Hogan gets a shot off for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Photo by Bill Landon Freshman forward Emma Bradshaw lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Connetquot Dec 13. Credit: Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Courtney Quinn from the charity stripe for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Courtney Quinn lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Courtney Quinn battles down low shoots for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Catie Edson shoots for two for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Catie Edson shoots for two for the Patriots in a home game against Connetquot Dec 13. Bill Landon photo It was all Julia Greek for the Patriots in a League II matchup at home against Connetquot where the junior point guard hit four out of five three-pointers in the first eight minutes of play to put Ward Melville up 21 points. With a 30-point lead to open the fourth quarter, Ward Melville head coach Jamie Edson spelled his starters and flushed the Patriot bench, where 12 different plays scored in the 61-22 rout. Greek tallied six treys, four field goals and a free throw for a team high 27 points in the Patriots’ league opener Dec 13. Ward Melville junior Gianna Hogan netted seven points, and seniore Siena Hart and freshman Emma Bradshaw banked four points apiece. The win lifts the Patriots to 1-0 in league 4-1 overall in this early season. Ward Melville retakes the court with a road game against Lindenhurst Dec. 17 with a 5 p.m. start.