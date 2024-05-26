Bartender arrested during SLA inspection in Mount Sinai

Suffolk County Police arrested a bartender on May 26 for allegedly selling alcohol to an underage person at a Mount Sinai establishment during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers along with representatives from the New York State Liquor Authority and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshall, Investigator, and Building Inspector conducted a SLA Inspection at Royal Bar and Billiards, located at 164 Route 25A, at approximately 12 a.m.

During the inspection, Matthew Donnelly, a bartender at the establishment, allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to an underage police agent at the bar. Donnelly, 37, of Mount Sinai, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Numerous summonses for various SLA and building violations were issued to the establishment.