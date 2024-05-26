Man arrested for selling flavored vape products to minors in Center Moriches

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for selling tobacco and vape products to a person under the age of 21 during a compliance check at a Center Moriches store.

As part of the Suffolk County Police ‘Operation Smoke Out,’ Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers checked 13 locations for age compliance related to sales of vape and tobacco products in Center Moriches, Eastport, and Mastic.

Violations were found at one. Patel Rohitkumar, employed at Main Street Smoke Beer and Convenience, located at 333 Main Street Center Moriches, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. More than 500 illegal vape products were seized from the store.

Rohitkumar, 20, of Center Moriches, was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.